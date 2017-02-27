English
HomeMWC17

Jolla aims for profitable 2017

27 FEB 2017

Jolla made a number of announcements in a wide-ranging company update, with chairman Antti Saarnio predicting the company will turn a profit following a number of turbulent years.

The device platform player announced support for Sony’s Open Devices Programme, which it said will provide a high-spec platform for Sailfish OS licensing partners and the Sailfish community.

The aim is to make Sailfish available for “practically all” Xperia handsets. The target is to make a first release available by the end of Q2 2017.

It also announced an exclusive licensing deal with a Chinese consortium led by Jolla investor Shan Li. The Group plans make a $250 million investment into developing a Sailfish-based independent OS targeted at the Chinese market.

The investor said the platform is “the only viable alternative for China”, with “several major Chinese companies” interested in joining.

And in-line with its strategy to target developing markets through licensing agreements, Jolla penned a deal with Latin American manufacturer Jala. The company will build smartphones using the OS and retail them at around the $150 price-point across the LatAm region.

Following these new commercial arrangements and its ongoing deal with Russian company Open Mobile Platform announced late last year, Saarnio said the company’s outlook going forward was very positive.

“After extremely hard years, we are a healthy company and are expecting to become profitable this year,” he said.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Get Our Newsletter

