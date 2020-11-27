 ITU approves global 5G radio standards - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ITU approves global 5G radio standards

27 NOV 2020

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) ratified three new 5G radio interfaces, explaining the approval follows several years of work to establish the validity of the technologies as a means of delivering globally-interoperable services and equipment.

In a statement, the ITU said the technologies are 3GPP 5G-SRIT and 3GPP 5G-RIT submitted by 3GPP, and 5Gi submitted by Telecommunications Standards Development Society India (TSDSI).

The technologies are deemed to be “sufficiently detailed to enable worldwide compatibility of operation and equipment, including roaming” and have been incorporated into a global standard in ITU Radiocommunication Sector’s (ITU-R) International Mobile Telecommunications 2020 (IMT-2020) recommendation.

ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao stated the specifications will be “the backbone of tomorrow’s digital economy”, transforming lives and ushering industry and society “into the automated and intelligent world”.

Mario Maniewicz, director of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau, noted the release of the global standards was “a significant milestone” for the industry and users: “5G technologies will further enrich the worldwide communications ecosystem, expand the range of innovative applications and support the burgeoning IoT, including machine-to-machine communication”.

The ITU-R completed the standardisation by coordinating and bringing input from member states, equipment manufacturers and network operators: the process involved other organisations and academia.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

3GPP delays 5G study items to hit December deadline

ZTE ups its game in 5G battle
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association