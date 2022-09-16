Intrado strikes $2.4B safety unit sale

Stonepeak agreed a $2.4 billion deal to buy cloud-based interconnection service provider Intrado’s emergency call routing division, as the investment company continues to stalk telecoms infrastructure deals.

US-based Intrado’s Safety division provides call routing for emergency services on a network covering 3.1 million wireless sites, 2.5 billion telephone numbers and 13,600 public safety answering points.

It has a cloud and datacentre footprint across the US and Canada.

Stonepeak senior MD James Wyper stated Intrado’s Safety business “represents an attractive opportunity to invest” in critical telecommunications infrastructure which “underpins access to 911” services.

The company plans to grow Intrado’s backbone infrastructure.

Stonepeak aims to close the deal in Q1 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The investment company manages $51.7 billion in assets and bought US communications provider Lumen Technologies’ Latin American business for $2.7 billion in 2021.

In June, Stonepeak was linked with a move to take a controlling stake in Deutsche Telekom’s tower portfolio, but ultimately lost out to Digital Bridge and Brookfield Asset Management.