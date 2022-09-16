 Intrado strikes $2.4B safety unit sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intrado strikes $2.4B safety unit sale

16 SEP 2022

Stonepeak agreed a $2.4 billion deal to buy cloud-based interconnection service provider Intrado’s emergency call routing division, as the investment company continues to stalk telecoms infrastructure deals.

US-based Intrado’s Safety division provides call routing for emergency services on a network covering 3.1 million wireless sites, 2.5 billion telephone numbers and 13,600 public safety answering points.

It has a cloud and datacentre footprint across the US and Canada.

Stonepeak senior MD James Wyper stated Intrado’s Safety business “represents an attractive opportunity to invest” in critical telecommunications infrastructure which “underpins access to 911” services.

The company plans to grow Intrado’s backbone infrastructure.

Stonepeak aims to close the deal in Q1 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The investment company manages $51.7 billion in assets and bought US communications provider Lumen Technologies’ Latin American business for $2.7 billion in 2021.

In June, Stonepeak was linked with a move to take a controlling stake in Deutsche Telekom’s tower portfolio, but ultimately lost out to Digital Bridge and Brookfield Asset Management.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association