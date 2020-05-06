 Initial 5G networks besting Wi-Fi data rates - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Initial 5G networks besting Wi-Fi data rates

06 MAY 2020

Data from Opensignal showed 5G networks delivered significantly faster download data rates than Wi-Fi in seven out of eight countries with mature deployments of the next-generation mobile technology.

Saudi Arabia recorded the greatest 5G speeds, with a typical download rate of 291.2Mb/s compared with 21.4Mb/s for Wi-Fi, followed by South Korea, Switzerland, Kuwait, Australia, Spain and the UK. Of the eight markets where tests were conducted, only the US offered greater rates on Wi-Fi. (see chart below, click to enlarge).

Opensignal VP of analysis Ian Fogg explained the US lag is due to deployments using low-band spectrum, which sacrifice speed for coverage.

He noted in most countries initial 5G networks are deployed on high-capacity mid-band spectrum, generally the 3.5GHz band, also known at the C-band.

Notably, Opensignal’s analysis, conducted between 22 January and 21 April, found 4G also bested Wi-Fi in Australia and Saudi Arabia.

5G vs 4G
In terms of the mobile technologies, 5G’s advantage over 4G download rates ranged from 11.9-times faster in Saudi Arabia to almost twice as fast in the US.

In South Korea, average 5G rates were more than four-times faster, though the 4G rate was the fastest of the eight markets.

The country was one of the first to commercially launch 5G, with operators amassing 4.8 million users by end-2019.

Fogg said the difference in 5G download speeds is mainly due to the different amount of spectrum allocated to deploy the service.

He added the findings showed the importance of not letting the Covid-19 (coronaviral) crisis delay 5G rollouts, because the increased capacity and faster speeds the technology brings are critical to keeping people connected with rising network usage.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

US considers clearing Huawei 5G standards work

Operators, tech companies form open RAN lobby group

HK offers subsidies to fast-track 5G projects
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association