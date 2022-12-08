 IBM, Boston Dynamics seek edge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

IBM, Boston Dynamics seek edge

08 DEC 2022

LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: IBM and Boston Dynamics continued to highlight the benefits of pushing processing power and analytics to the network edge through a robot dog which they used for maintenance in industrial settings.

During a keynote, Kay Murphy, global partner for robotics solutions at IBM (pictured), and Boston Dynamics’ director of sales Patrick Campbell, noted Spot the robot dog was initially developed in 2019 and then deployed two years later.

Campbell said there are now 1,000 robots in operation. On-board processing and AI analytics are employed to securely perform tasks ranging from maintenance to gathering information in remote areas or those deemed too dangerous for humans.

“The robot is a computer in and of itself, so it has processing power natively,” Campbell explained, adding most of the capabilities involve the movement of the robot, but the unit can be configured to perform “complex” analysis.

Murphy explained Spot also has AI models enabling it to see, recognise and report potential problems before equipment is damaged.

“The goal here is to shorten the time between being able to identify a problem and doing something about it,” she stated.

Campbell explained future robot development is being guided by customer requirements, with the goal of making such uses of the devices “commonplace” for industrial settings.

Unwrapped is an online event hosted exclusively on Mobile World Live all week, where industry experts and top executives will be discussing the subject of Making Money from the Mobile Enterprise. To view the stream and content from the event click here.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Samsung, Naver team on next-gen AI chips

SK Telecom reshuffles to drive AI goals

Orange AI group issues ethics guidance

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association