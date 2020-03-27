 Hungarian operators splurge $400M on 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Hungarian operators splurge $400M on 5G

27 MAR 2020

Magyar Telekom, Vodafone Hungary and Telenor Hungary poured HUF128.5 billion ($400 million) into acquiring 5G spectrum licences, following an auction process which completed this week.

The National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH) opened the bidding process on 11 March, with the auction closing yesterday (26 March). Up for grabs were 15-year licences for spectrum in the 700MHz, 2100MHz and 3600MHz bands.

Magyar Telekom acquired two blocks of 10MHz in the 700MHz and 2100MHz bands, with a 120MHz block in the 3600MHz sector. In a statement, the operator revealed its outlay totalled HUF54.2 billion, which it plans to pay during Q2. It is targeting a swift launch of 5G services after receiving its licences.

Vodafone won two 10MHz blocks of 700MHz, 5MHz of 2100MHz and 50MHz in the 3600MHz band. Telenor gained two 5MHz blocks of 700MHz and 140MHz of 3600MHz. The pair are yet to provide details of the sums tendered.

NMHH noted intense rivalry for the 700MHz frequency band, which will become available on 6 September at the earliest.

Operators will have the option to extend access to the spectrum usage rights for five years after the initial period expired, for an additional one-off payment.

Hungary’s regulator encouraged operators to install 5G at locations of social importance, including hospitals, campuses and key transport routes.

In a statement, NMHH claimed Hungary will be among the first countries to take advantage of the next-generation networks, noting the auction opened opportunities for innovations in industry, health, agriculture, transport and logistics.

The authority said the auction was conducted under special circumstances due to the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, with participants offered protective equipment and health monitoring systems in place.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Ofcom clears path for 5G spectrum auction

Taiwan 5G auction raises $4.6B

Troubled Czech 5G auction on hold again

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association