Huawei stands by HarmonyOS approach - Mobile World Live

A Huawei executive revealed the company plans to expand the range of devices running its HarmonyOS in 2020 and push the platform globally, but explained the immediate focus excludes mobile devices, Reuters reported.

The news agency stated Wang Chenglu, president of the software unit at Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, revealed the plans during a store opening in Shenzhen, citing local press reports.

Huawei’s aim is to continue its launch strategy for the OS, which involves a heavy focus on devices including smart TVs rather than immediately positioning the platform as a replacement for Android on its smartphones.

Indeed, Wang told reporters the Google platform remained the vendor’s preferred choice for smartphones.

Huawei launched HarmonyOS in August, apparently in response to the imminent loss of access to Android resulting from a US trade ban.

HarmonyOS was unveiled by Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group (pictured), in August as a countermeasure to US trade restrictions covering hardware and software. At the time, the vendor said the OS and its kernel would be adopted in smart screen products this year, with plans to expand it to a wider range of devices including wearables over the following three years.

Huawei’s most recent smartphone, the Mate 30, came with no Google apps, but runs the Android-based EMUI 10 interface rather than HarmonyOS.

To bolster the HarmonyOS apps library, Guo Ping, Huawei deputy chairman highlighted Huawei’s credentials as an outlet for developers, noting 5G offers a chance to build a new ecosystem.