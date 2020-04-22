 Heavyweights back MEF SMS fraud prevention move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Heavyweights back MEF SMS fraud prevention move

22 APR 2020

National cybersecurity, mobile and banking industry groups joined a Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) initiative to curb use of SMS by fraudsters in the UK during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), operator trade association Mobile UK and banking organisation UK Finance backed MEF moves to prevent scammers using the crisis as an opportunity to defraud consumers.

In a statement, NCSC technical director Ian Levy explained a recent mass-messaging campaign by the UK government relating to the pandemic “demonstrated the need for such industry collaboration in order to protect consumers from these kind of scams”.

MEF developed and trialled a message proofing register, the SMS SenderID Protection Registry, to record proven companies and block fraudulent messages. To date it blacklisted 418 sender IDs, 70 related to the government’s campaign.

Its trial currently covers 50 bank and government brands, with 172 trusted sender IDs registered to date.

Scammers trick customers into sharing financial details or sending money through SMS messages under the guise of trusted senders, a technique labelled as smishing. Another technique known as spoofing is also used to make a message appear in a chain alongside a genuine organisation.

Gareth Elliott, Mobile UK head of policy and communications said: “Mobile companies work hard to protect their customers from fraud and the contribution from the industry to the registry will help reduce the number of scam texts pretending to be from trusted brands.”

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Upstream warns of mobile ad fraud spike

Google coughs up €1B to settle French dispute

FCC grants Verizon permission to lock new devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association