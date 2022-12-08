 Grover launches MVNO with Gigs - Mobile World Live
Home

Grover launches MVNO with Gigs

08 DEC 2022

Electronics rental company Grover launched a MVNO service in the US through a partnership with telecom-as-a-service provider Gigs, the first step towards a worldwide offering.

The Grover Connect mobile service pairs rented smartphones, tablets, laptops and smartwatches with data plans connected to a network through Gigs’ API.

Grover is pitching the ability to offer a 5G service without customers locking into long-term tariffs or device payments.

Germany-based Grover’s service employs eSIM, with monthly and annual tariffs available.

The service is using AT&T’s network, offering 5G access, unlimited talk, text, hotspot, and roaming in Canada and Mexico.

Michael Cassau, founder and CEO of Grover, stated offering its own service resulted in a significant improvement in its activation rates.

The company is eyeing launches in Europe “in the near future”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

