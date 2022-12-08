Grover launches MVNO with Gigs

Electronics rental company Grover launched a MVNO service in the US through a partnership with telecom-as-a-service provider Gigs, the first step towards a worldwide offering.

The Grover Connect mobile service pairs rented smartphones, tablets, laptops and smartwatches with data plans connected to a network through Gigs’ API.

Grover is pitching the ability to offer a 5G service without customers locking into long-term tariffs or device payments.

Germany-based Grover’s service employs eSIM, with monthly and annual tariffs available.

The service is using AT&T’s network, offering 5G access, unlimited talk, text, hotspot, and roaming in Canada and Mexico.

Michael Cassau, founder and CEO of Grover, stated offering its own service resulted in a significant improvement in its activation rates.

The company is eyeing launches in Europe “in the near future”.