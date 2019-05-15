 FCC moots automatic spam blocks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC moots automatic spam blocks

15 MAY 2019

US operators could soon have more leeway to fight spam calls, as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed new rules which would allow them to block such traffic by default.

Many operators already offer call blocking services on an opt-in basis, but the rule would allow them to provide automatic filtering with a consumer opt-out clause.

Under the proposal, such programmes would be allowed to operate “based on any reasonable analytics designed to identify unwanted calls” and either block a call altogether or dispose of them in other ways, for instance by sending them straight to voicemail. It would also give the green light for so-called white list filtering, allowing operators to block calls from numbers not on a consumer’s contact list.

The FCC noted many operators have held off creating such tools due to questions surrounding their legality under current rules. However, Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement the move will “give voice service providers the legal certainty they need to block unwanted calls from the outset so that consumers never have to get them”.

While Pai called on operators to offer such call blocking services for free, the proposal contains no mandate that they do so.

Despite attempts to tackle the issue, spam calls continue to represent a significant nuisance for US consumers. Data from caller ID service Hiya showed there were 26.3 billion robocalls made to US mobile phones in 2018.

The FCC will vote on the proposal at a meeting on 6 June.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile, Comcast take on robocalls

Snapchat denies hack behind spam issue

Google disputes Android botnet claim

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association