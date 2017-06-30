Ex-Samsung chief to head Nokia Technologies

Nokia appointed Gregory Lee, previously head of Samsung Electronic’s North American division, as president of Nokia Technologies, “to advance Nokia’s efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond”.

He will take the place of Brad Rodrigues, head of strategy and business development, who assumed the role of acting president after Ramzi Haidamus stepped down in August 2016.

At his most recent role at Samsung, where he spent 13 years, Lee managed a portfolio of products including mobile phones, consumer electronics, digital health, and virtual reality devices.

“We have chosen the right leader to take Nokia Technologies forward at a time of renewed excitement about the Nokia brand around the world,” said Rajeev Suri, Nokia CEO.

“[Lee]’s passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses, make him well suited to advance Nokia’s efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond,” he added.

Lee will be based in California, reporting to Suri. He will join the group leadership tean which includes Suri and Marcus Weldon, among others.