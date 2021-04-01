 European Commission clears $21B Analog, Maxim deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

European Commission clears $21B Analog, Maxim deal

01 APR 2021

The European Commission (EC) cleared a proposed acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products by semiconductor rival Analog Devices, a transaction expected to complete by mid-year.

In a brief notification, EC competition regulators gave a green light without raising any concerns about the deal between the two US-based companies.

The $20.9 billion all-stock deal was announced in July 2020 and is a tie-up Analog Devices said would expand its range of technological and engineering abilities, helping it “deliver the next wave of semiconductor growth”.

In its statement at the time, Analog Devices added Maxim’s strengths in developing technologies for the automotive and data centre markets complemented its general industrial, communications and digital healthcare products.

The deal was approved by shareholders of both companies in October 2020, when Analog Devices noted it was still waiting for the regulatory nod from authorities outside the US.

During an earnings call in February covering fiscal Q1 2021 (calendar Q4 2020), Analog Devices said the deal was on track to complete by the middle of this year.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association