ETNO study spotlights 5G fake news issues - Mobile World Live

A study commissioned by telecoms lobby group ETNO concluded European governments and operators must provide clearer communications on the benefits of 5G to change negative perceptions around the technology.

The study, conducted by market research group Ipsos, covered a sample size of 7,350 people across 23 EU countries, and explored both awareness and attitudes towards 5G.

ETNO found virtually all Europeans were aware of 5G, with a quarter declaring they knew the technology well; 54 per cent being positive about 5G; and 36 per cent neutral.

However, it was evident younger generations were more favourable about the technology, with 10 per cent indicating a negative stance.

Ipsos’ research also found a minority believed 5G “myths”, though a substantial number were unsure what information was false: 21 per cent agreed 5G was harmless to Bees, but 16 per cent thought it was.

Misinformation

Conspiracy theories have circulated about the impact of the technology since its launch, which were heightened by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, leading to arson attacks on 5G masts in some European countries, including the UK and Holland.

Ipsos found social media was the source of 5G information for a third of respondents, but technology websites, telecoms companies and governments, respectively, were the most trusted.

Only 8 per cent of respondents said they learned about 5G from government sources, and 40 per cent said they were not satisfied with the official information.

“When measuring the impact of communication, Ipsos found that government and telecom operators have the highest impact on attitude towards 5G, signalling that both are expected to speak up more,” the research company stated in the report.