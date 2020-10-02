 ETNO study spotlights 5G fake news issues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ETNO study spotlights 5G fake news issues

02 OCT 2020

A study commissioned by telecoms lobby group ETNO concluded European governments and operators must provide clearer communications on the benefits of 5G to change negative perceptions around the technology.

The study, conducted by market research group Ipsos, covered a sample size of 7,350 people across 23 EU countries, and explored both awareness and attitudes towards 5G.

ETNO found virtually all Europeans were aware of 5G, with a quarter declaring they knew the technology well; 54 per cent being positive about 5G; and 36 per cent neutral.

However, it was evident younger generations were more favourable about the technology, with 10 per cent indicating a negative stance.

Ipsos’ research also found a minority believed 5G “myths”, though a substantial number were unsure what information was false: 21 per cent agreed 5G was harmless to Bees, but 16 per cent thought it was.

Misinformation
Conspiracy theories have circulated about the impact of the technology since its launch, which were heightened by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, leading to arson attacks on 5G masts in some European countries, including the UK and Holland.

Ipsos found social media was the source of 5G information for a third of respondents, but technology websites, telecoms companies and governments, respectively, were the most trusted.

Only 8 per cent of respondents said they learned about 5G from government sources, and 40 per cent said they were not satisfied with the official information.

“When measuring the impact of communication, Ipsos found that government and telecom operators have the highest impact on attitude towards 5G, signalling that both are expected to speak up more,” the research company stated in the report.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

GSMA, ETNO back competition move in digital review

GSMA, ETNO urge EU to back 5G for economic revival

Operators call for European digital plan

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association