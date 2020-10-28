 DT plots course to slimmer patent portfolio   - Mobile World Live
Home

DT plots course to slimmer patent portfolio  

28 OCT 2020

Deutsche Telekom (DT) unveiled plans to sell off a group of patents related to vehicle navigation technology as part of a strategy to streamline its IP portfolio to focus on areas more relevant to its core business.

In a statement, the operator said it would sell the assets through a specialist online auction, noting it expected the lots to be of interest to the automotive industry and companies specialising in navigation systems. The company did not disclose how much it hopes to raise.

The sale comprises 21 patent families covering 168 pieces of IP and is expected to begin in December. Protected technologies cover smart traffic and real-time navigation systems.

Even after the sale, the operator will still hold more than 8,400 individual patents covering a range of technologies.

DT noted the disposal of the assets was part of a wider plan to “more actively exploit” IP which doesn’t “match its core business.” Alongside this sale, it is investigating options for other pieces of IP including licensing and potential spin-offs.

It added the sales would help “sharpen” its portfolio and offer the opportunity to “focus on the protection and defence of our strategically important patents and technologies.”

Efforts to streamline its holdings come as it continues to acquire new rights. As of yesterday (27 October) the company said it held around 8,600 patents which, based on its annual reports, is up 600 from the end of 2019 and 800 from the end of 2018.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

