 DSA, Comtelca team on spectrum access models - Mobile World Live
Home

DSA, Comtelca team on spectrum access models

18 AUG 2020

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) and Regional Technical Commission of Telecommunications (Comtelca) signed an agreement to cooperate on developing spectrum access models to boost adoption of new technologies in Central America.

In a statement, the industry groups said they signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enable innovation in radio spectrum management and implementation of spectrum sharing projects in the region.

As part of the agreement, DSA and Comtelca committed to cooperate technically on a range of issues related to spectrum through the exchange of studies and workshops, which will aim to enable “better informed spectrum rulings in the future”.

The partnership will have a special focus on Comtelca member countries (Dominican Republic, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatamala and Mexico), and there will be a drive towards adapting new technologies to their local requirements, connecting underserved communities and offering improved services.

Martha Suarez, president of DSA said the cooperation will help to develop a clear understanding of the “possibilities enabled by dynamic spectrum sharing models”.

“Our goal is to incentivise the wider adoption of new innovative spectrum management models for the benefit of the entire region,” she said.

