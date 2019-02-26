 Diversity makes business sense for O2 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – LIVE KEYNOTE STREAM
MWL TV STUDIO STREAM
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC19 - News

Diversity makes business sense for O2

26 FEB 2019

Technology companies cannot afford to leave creating a more diverse workforce to chance, cautioned Jo Bertram, Telefonica O2 UK’s chief digital and strategy officer.

Speaking at 4YFN, Bertram said a diverse and inclusive workplace makes business sense for the operator, in part because it means Telefonica better represents the diversity of its customers.

“There should be no reason why we can’t find a diverse pool of candidates and it’s not just a question of gender,” said Bertram. But “because of [existing] imbalances we need to try harder. At O2 we push recruiters to come to us with a diverse shortlist”.

O2 undertakes several other initiatives to build a workforce that reflects the make-up of society.

“We foster diversity in our apprenticeship and graduate schemes. Black Asian Minority Ethnic (BAME) is important…and more than 50 per cent of the applications are female.”

When considering candidates who may have lacked opportunities, “it’s important to think about the potential rather than proven experience”, advised Bertram.

Telefonica’s start-up accelerator Wayra also helps drive inclusion, with women leading 45 per cent of the start-ups.

“It’s a really diverse pool of founders and teams”, which shows “how well Wayra can connect in the community,” said Bertram.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona: Monday highlights

MWC19 – Daily Highlights – Sunday

Mobile Mix: Samsung sets foldable battle line as MWC19 nears

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association