 Dish's Ergen targets telecom M&A - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish’s Ergen targets telecom M&A

06 OCT 2020

Dish Network chairman Charles Ergen founded a new company called Conx Corp, seeking to raise $1 billion through an IPO to fuel acquisitions in the technology, media and telecommunications sector.

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Conx said it will operate as what is known as a blank check or special purpose acquisition company, whose primary function is to generate funds which are then used to buy unspecified assets.

Its initial securities offering will include 100 million units priced at $10 each.

The company stated it does not yet have a purchase target in mind, but plans to search for businesses “that can benefit from our operational expertise in the technology, media and telecommunications industry, including the wireless communications industry”.

It added it will look for companies with “compelling long-term growth prospects”, “leadership in technology driven transformation”, “low or manageable risks of technological obsolescence” and a “defensible position in intellectual property”.

Conx aims to close its first deal within 24 months.

Ergen isn’t the only Dish Network executive involved with the company: Jason Kiser, who has served as the operator’s treasurer since 2008, is listed as Conx’s CEO.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Trump reluctant to clear Oracle TikTok deal

Verizon seeks enterprise, 5G boost with BlueJeans buy

Microsoft targets 5G with Affirmed Networks buy

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association