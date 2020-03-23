 Digital Transformation World event postponed - Mobile World Live
Home

Digital Transformation World event postponed

23 MAR 2020

Industry association TM Forum postponed its annual Digital Transformation World (DTW), scheduled to take place in Copenhagen in June, until October, due to worries related to the global Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

In a statement, TM Forum said its flagship event will now be held between 7 October and 9 October, as it expressed concern for the health and safety of attendees, partners and employees.

Nik Willetts, CEO, said despite working on putting in place “access policies and on-site processes to mitigate the risks of the virus”, TM Forum had decided to reschedule as it felt the move was the “best for everyone involved”.

The association said it was working to create a digital version of DTW in an effort to allow remote participation.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

