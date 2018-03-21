English
Home

Deutsche Telekom answers OTE call

21 MAR 2018

Deutsche Telekom is set to increase its stake in Greece’s largest operator, OTE, to 45 per cent after exercising its right of first refusal on a 5 per cent share unsold in a tender by Greek authorities.

The German-headquartered operator group will pay €284 million for the stake, Greece’s privatisation agency Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced. The 5 per cent share in OTE was originally put out to tender but received no interest.

OTE’s Cosmote brand commanded a 48 per cent share of connections (including cellular IoT) in Greece, according to GSMA Intelligence estimates for Q4 2017. Vodafone Greece held a 35 per cent share with the remaining 17 per cent held by Wind.

In addition to Cosmote, OTE also operates a fixed and broadcast proposition and holds a range of other assets across a number of industries in Greece and southeast Europe.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

