Corning Q3 hurt by slower phone glass sales

Corning’s Q3 results were hampered by slow sales for its smartphone and computer display glass, as CEO Wendell Weeks stated he was uncertain when the sector would rebound.

Corning’s smartphone unit sales were down 14 per cent year-on-year while tablet and notebook decreased by 17 per cent.

Overall, the company posted a 28 per cent annual decline during the quarter to $686 million in sales for its displays technologies division.

“We now expect smartphones to be down about 12 per cent for the year, and we expect notebook and tablet demand to decline 15 per cent,” he said on the earnings call. “We expect the year-over-year decline in smartphones, notebooks and tablets to be greater in the second half than in the first half.”

Weeks stated he would like to see additional positive evidence before the company provides any guidance on a possible recovery in glass demand going forward.

Corning provides glass for Apple’s iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad devices while Samsung owns a stake in the company.

Net income was $208 million, down 44 per cent year-on, while revenue was $3.48 billion to mark a 4 per cent decrease.