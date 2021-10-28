 Telenor supports industrial automation in Norway - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC LA 21 News

Telenor supports industrial automation in Norway

28 OCT 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 LOS ANGELES: Laxmi Akkaraju, SVP strategy at industrial software company Cognite (pictured), discussed a Norwegian manufacturing park which is employing 5G, IoT and AI to fully automate its logistics chain.

Telenor deployed a 5G network in the industrial park on Heroya, a peninsula.

One of the companies in the park is Yara Porsgrunn, which operates a brace of factories producing ammonia, nitric acid, calcium nitrate and fertiliser. The company collects data from sensors and meters attached to its equipment.

“AI algorithms analyse data and build live and updated digital twin models”, Akkaraju explained. “These digital twins are used to manage the full industrial complex in the most efficient way possible and to abate emissions across the entire value chain.”

Akkaraju noted the data processing abilities mean ammonia production is carbon neutral.

“My bet is the industrial park at Heroyo will be one of the first to reach net zero”, Akkaraju predicted.

The deployment is part of a European Union project to test 5G in real-world enterprise settings.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

AWS accelerates automotive agenda

Padres chief gives private network good odds

Verizon tools up for 5G IoT device swell
MWC LA 21 News

Tags

Featured Content

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association