 China operators make major RCS commitment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China operators make major RCS commitment

08 APR 2020

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom today (8 April) released a 5G messaging white paper outlining their commitment to mandate all compatible handsets sold in the country support Rich Communication Services (RCS).

The move to adopt the GSMA’s Universal Profile specification is backed by more than 12 major hardware vendors including Huawei; Xiaomi; Vivo; Oppo; ZTE; Lenovo; and Samsung.

However, the operators did not set out a timeframe for adding RCS, revealing in a joint statement only the service would be included in future 5G smartphones. Users will be able to switch seamlessly between RCS and traditional SMS functions.

“Together with ecosystem partners, we will start a new chapter in 5G messaging and further promote RCS applications in China,” the trio said.

They added RCS is necessary to support new 5G-enabled services: the platfom can also offer features including messaging over Wi-Fi, rich media sharing and group chats.

In addition to clarifying the relevant business functions and technical requirements, the operators’ white paper suggests ideas for developing the 5G messaging ecosystem.

RCS is a GSMA-backed messaging platform combining the capabilities of SMS with OTT services.

GSMAi figures state 88 operators had launched RCS services as of this month, with 403 million active monthly users. It forecast the market value would hit $74 billion by 2021.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China fast-tracks 5G, aims to lead eventual SA push

Nokia misses massive China Mobile 5G tender

China operators suffer first subs dip in a decade
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association