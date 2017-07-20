English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

China 4G base tops 884M, on track to hit 1B in Dec

20 JUL 2017

China’s big three mobile operators added another 20.6 million 4G subscribers in June, taking the country’s total to 884.5 million.

Since the beginning of the year, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom added a combined 123.2 million LTE users, averaging 20.5 million adds a month, which puts the country on track to hit the 1 billion milestone in late December.

According to GSMA Intelligence, global LTE connections reached 2.19 billion at end-June and are forecast to top 2.45 billion by the year-end. Surpassing the 1 billion threshold will give China 41 per cent of global 4G connections.

China Mobile added 10.4 million 4G subs in June, taking its total to nearly 594 million. Second ranked China Unicom picked up 5.43 million new 4G users in the month, ending June with almost 139 million 4G users, while rival China Telecom added 4.77 million, bringing its 4G total to 152 million.

At the end of Q2, 4G connections accounted for 65 per cent of China’s 1.37 billion total mobile connections.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Chunghwa upgrades 4G network to 500Mb/s

China Mobile, ZTE partner to boost energy efficiency

China Unicom to acquire spectrum from state agency
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association