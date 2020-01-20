 Certification groups move on mission critical services - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Certification groups move on mission critical services

20 JAN 2020

A coalition of top vendors, operators and government agencies backed an effort by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) to begin development of a certification programme for mission critical services, a move designed to streamline testing and reduce deployment costs.

Ericsson, standards body ETSI, Huawei, Motorola Solutions, Orange, Samsung, Sprint, Telecom Italia and the UK Home Office were listed among a variety of operators, vendors and organisations backing the effort.

GCF and TCCA will initially focus on determining how best to ensure interoperability and security in mission-critical push-to-talk, data and video implementations. Their work will also assess the availability of suitable equipment for conformance testing, and develop a management and governance scheme for the programme.

Initial work is expected to be completed in H1.

In a joint statement, the groups stated creation of a new certification system will help support a multi-vendor market with a wide variety of equipment, competitive pricing and rapid rollout of new products.

GCF CEO Lars Nielsen added in a separate statement the programme will offer “confidence that everything possible has been done by the manufacturer to guarantee delivery of the highest quality of service for users”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

GCF looks to cellular IoT certification

GCF adds new membership option

GCF and GTI partner for TD-LTE device certification
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association