English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cell C targets expansion with acquisitions

19 JAN 2018

Cell C, the third-largest operator in South Africa, wants to add internet and financial services to its offerings, and is on the lookout for acquisitions, Bloomberg reported.

It is already working on two fibre-to-the-home deals and is on the hunt for targets in markets including insurance. The new phase comes after the company reduced its debt by more than 70 per cent in 2017.

“We are in the process of doing the right acquisitions and partnerships to be able to provide everything from content, insurance, and possibly even financial services that all goes along with well-priced data and broadband services,” CEO Jose Dos Santos told Bloomberg.

“We want to start generating different revenue streams,” he added.

GSMA Intelligence estimates covering Q4 2017 show Vodacom led the way in South Africa with a 43 per cent market share, followed by MTN (33 per cent). Cell C comes held a 19 per cent share, a gap it is trying to bridge.

In November 2017 Cell C launched Black, an online streaming platform, to challenge established providers like Netflix. Black can be played on any device and customers can use airtime to purchase content, a first for the country.

The company wants to add live sport and will consider bidding for related contracts such as English Premier League matches, Dos Santos said.

“Going into 2018, we want to be able to offer you unlimited voice, fibre to your home, content and then maybe lets add on that insurance on your household goods and car, and so on,” he stated.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Zapper partnership opens way for Alipay in SA

Net1 secures Cell C stake, eyes South Africa expansion

Vodacom 4G rollout stalls as spectrum runs out

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association