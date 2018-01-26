Bulgaria fixed operators pitch first MVNO

Five TV and internet providers are in talks with Bulgaria’s mobile operators about using their networks to set up the country’s first MVNO, Novinite reported.

Nwt 1, Neterra, SKAT, Telekabel and Telecom (which appears to be a reference to Bulgaria Telecommunications Company) titled the project Mobile Alternative Communications.

They will all hold an equal share in the venture and will finalise a contract with the operator which offers them the best terms, with the aim of offering services including smart home and other IoT offerings.

Neven Dilkov, MD of fixed line operator Neterra, believes an MVNO will mean operators can use their network more efficiently, consumers will gain access to new and flexible services, and the country will see sustainable economic development.