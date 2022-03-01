 BT unconvinced on open RAN cost benefits - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCB 22 News

BT unconvinced on open RAN cost benefits

01 MAR 2022

BT Group views open RAN as just one of several paths operators can take to drive down costs and improve performance as they accelerate adoption of cloud and virtualised RAN technologies.

Neil McRae, MD of Architecture and Strategy and chief architect at BT Group (pictured), told Mobile World Daily ahead of his participation in a panel session today he doesn’t think open RAN on its own will make any difference in pricing, with the operator’s current findings indicating as much. “We need more underlying component providers for the prices to really change.”

While insisting open RAN is important for BT, particularly in making multi-vendor networks more scalable, he noted operators have choices to make in what technology to deploy, and open RAN has to make the grade in terms of cost, capability and sustainability.

McRae believes the controller element has strong potential to give operators new opportunities for radio optimisation to enable new applications and improved customer experience.

In terms of multi-vendor environments, he pointed to the risks of having interoperability at a lowest common denominator and to improve that the industry needs much tighter integration than open RAN currently offers. “Open RAN is really defining the interface, but the components are still for the most part proprietary.”

Following the launch of open RAN trials in the UK city of Hull in January, McRae said BT will be testing open RAN small cells for private networks and for macro augmentation, noting “we see huge opportunity to deploy small cells in a way that gives the customer experience a huge boost.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 1 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association