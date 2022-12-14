BT selects Nokia for analytics software

Nokia agreed a five-year deal with BT Group to provide the UK-headquartered operator with AI software services to strengthen network monitoring operations and fixed access customer experience.

The vendor stated the latest agreement expanded its existing collaboration with BT. It involved Nokia deploying its AVA software ecosystem services, which is designed to improve network operations using AI and machine learning.

Nokia’s Homeview feature for BT will also be updated, giving call-centre agents “a real-time, full view of the operator’s network, from individual subscribers to devices”.

It added the technology will boost BT’s services across all of its phone and digital channels.

Commitment

Nokia explained its AVA Analytics platform will bolster BT’s operational efficiency using machine learning and automated workflows, in turn improving the operator’s net promoter scores.

Additionally, BT plans to deploy Nokia’s Home Device Manager and Service Management Platform, enabling around 6,000 BT agents to “remotely manage over 10 million Wi-Fi connections, with more than 100 million actions taken each day to optimise the home broadband experience”.

Nick Lane, MD for consumer customer services at BT, said the partnership is “another demonstration of our commitment to providing the best customer experience by investing in AI, analytics and other state-of the-art technology”.