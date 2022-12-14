 BT selects Nokia for analytics software - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT selects Nokia for analytics software

14 DEC 2022

Nokia agreed a five-year deal with BT Group to provide the UK-headquartered operator with AI software services to strengthen network monitoring operations and fixed access customer experience.

The vendor stated the latest agreement expanded its existing collaboration with BT. It involved Nokia deploying its AVA software ecosystem services, which is designed to improve network operations using AI and machine learning.

Nokia’s Homeview feature for BT will also be updated, giving call-centre agents “a real-time, full view of the operator’s network, from individual subscribers to devices”.

It added the technology will boost BT’s services across all of its phone and digital channels.

Commitment
Nokia explained its AVA Analytics platform will bolster BT’s operational efficiency using machine learning and automated workflows, in turn improving the operator’s net promoter scores.

Additionally, BT plans to deploy Nokia’s Home Device Manager and Service Management Platform, enabling around 6,000 BT agents to “remotely manage over 10 million Wi-Fi connections, with more than 100 million actions taken each day to optimise the home broadband experience”.

Nick Lane, MD for consumer customer services at BT, said the partnership is “another demonstration of our commitment to providing the best customer experience by investing in AI, analytics and other state-of the-art technology”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Nokia, Rohde & Schwarz appraise drone potential

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Nokia unit claims largest 5G factory install in Europe

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association