BT backs UK quantum economy

BT detailed its efforts across a breadth of quantum computing technologies as it backed the UK government’s 10-year investment into the sector to boost the national economy and fuel innovation.

The operator claimed it plays a critical role in the country’s vision to form a quantum-enabled economy, as the government pumped £2.5 billion into quantum research in March.

To help the country unlock its potential in the segment, BT stated it is working on different sectors in quantum sciences including quantum communications, computing and sensing, adding the technology is “significant to our business”.

It noted it is collaborating with UK technology start-ups for quantum computing projects funded by the government. This includes explorations of the technology’s benefits in the telecommunications industry which will involve improvements in signal processing, antenna beam steering and circuit switching, BT explained.

The operator also cited one of the projects involve setting up the standards and requirements for quantum-enabled data centres and reviewing the role of the technology in “wider end-to-end services” across the facilities.

Additionally, BT claimed quantum computing technologies offer “transformational opportunities” in emerging innovations, citing IoT and Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV) as examples, along with maximising security in data transfers.