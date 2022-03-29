Bharti Airtel mulls asset cash in

Bharti Airtel told analysts it was considering raising funds from a range of assets including stakes in its financial technology unit, infrastructure companies and Bangladesh operator Robi Axiata, The Economic Times reported.

The newspaper highlighted comments from analysts on an operator investor call during which Airtel executives reportedly raised the prospect of generating revenue from its stakes in a range of businesses in its home market of India and beyond.

Assets potentially on the block include its mobile financial services business Airtel Payments Bank, data centre provider Nxtra, Robi Axiata and Indus Towers, though the company noted it was already committed to a transaction to increase its stake in the latter first.

The comments came shortly before it revealed a previously-agreed transaction to buy an additional 4.7 per cent of Indus Towers from Vodafone Group had been completed, taking Airtel’s stake in the infrastructure business to around 47 per cent.

On announcing the transaction with Vodafone, Airtel stated it planned to “look at opportunities for monetising this vital asset at an appropriate time,” but noted its increased stake would stabilise the tower business in the meantime.

News of potential fundraising from assets comes as Airtel prepares to fund its 5G rollout alongside settling payments for previously-acquired spectrum.