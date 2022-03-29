 Bharti Airtel mulls asset cash in - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bharti Airtel mulls asset cash in

29 MAR 2022

Bharti Airtel told analysts it was considering raising funds from a range of assets including stakes in its financial technology unit, infrastructure companies and Bangladesh operator Robi Axiata, The Economic Times reported.

The newspaper highlighted comments from analysts on an operator investor call during which Airtel executives reportedly raised the prospect of generating revenue from its stakes in a range of businesses in its home market of India and beyond.

Assets potentially on the block include its mobile financial services business Airtel Payments Bank, data centre provider Nxtra, Robi Axiata and Indus Towers, though the company noted it was already committed to a transaction to increase its stake in the latter first.

The comments came shortly before it revealed a previously-agreed transaction to buy an additional 4.7 per cent of Indus Towers from Vodafone Group had been completed, taking Airtel’s stake in the infrastructure business to around 47 per cent.

On announcing the transaction with Vodafone, Airtel stated it planned to “look at opportunities for monetising this vital asset at an appropriate time,” but noted its increased stake would stabilise the tower business in the meantime.

News of potential fundraising from assets comes as Airtel prepares to fund its 5G rollout alongside settling payments for previously-acquired spectrum.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Airtel profit climbs

India throws operators lifeline with structural reforms

India top court deprives operators of AGR hopes
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association