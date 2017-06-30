English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMWC Shanghai 2017

Tech firms prioritise attracting quality talent

30 JUN 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS SHANGHAI: Panelists in the Industry & the Human Element session this morning were in unanimous agreement that being able to attract the best talent is the most important factor for thriving in the current business environment.

Ken Kroeger, chairman of Seeing Machines (pictured, second from right), said developing the kind of products that will bring in quality employees is crucial for the success of his company, which provides intelligent sensing technology to the automotive, aviation, medical and other industries.

Eva Chen, co-founder and CEO of Trend Micro (middle), agreed that “the human element” was the most important thing. “You have to train them so they have the right skills that are in demand.”

She noted that a company’s social commitment should be to provide not only jobs, but jobs that give people dignity.

The panel touched on the impact of emerging technologies, which are disrupting companies as well as employees, on the jobs market of the future and the risks of employee skill sets becoming obsolete.

Sanjay Jha, CEO of GlobalFoundries (second from left), said he is an optimist and sees the expected impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data as an overwhelming social positive. “But it requires some adaptation and some incredible forward planning.”

IQ boost
In his presentation, Jha suggested smartphones increase the average IQ of the vast majority of the population. “They are the machine extension of our intelligence. They have the memory, they have the analysis, they have the intelligence.”

With Facebook reaching two billion users, he noted that the degrees of separation between users has fallen from 5.3 to 3.5, adding that Facebook is a bigger community than any country in the world.

A major challenge for the industry is handling the dramatic explosion of data, which he said requires more and more bandwidth to get the data back to servers in order to make sense of it.

“There are something like 12 to 16 million photos uploaded every minute and 60 million text messages sent every minute,” he said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association