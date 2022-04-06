AT&T, Northrop put fight into 5G with military deal

AT&T joined forces with Northrop Grumman to develop a 5G-based digital battle network which the US Department of Defence (DoD) will use to coordinate connectivity and information across all branches of the nation’s military.

The operator stated the network will support the DoD’s evolving roadmap for Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

AT&T stated the network will employ public and private 5G networks to connect the DoD’s “distributed sensors, shooters and data” across all “domains, terrains and forces”.

The network will combine AT&T’s 5G networking services with Northrop Grumman’s weapons and avionics platforms to provide operational and information data.

Lance Spencer, client EVP for defence with AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet, told Mobile World Live the companies aimed to produce a network which is “robust, resilient and delivers high availability alongside the high speeds and low latency characteristics of our 5G service”.

He added the network would enable global roaming, and could operate in CBRS and other bands.

Spencer said there is no set timeframe for the demonstration or delivery of the network.

The R&D agreement covers prototyping and testing AT&T’s commercial 5G networking capabilities with Northrop Grumman’s systems.