 Arrcus scores $65M to fuel virtualised routing - Mobile World Live
Home

Arrcus scores $65M to fuel virtualised routing

10 JUL 2023

US-based virtualised routing and switching vendor Arrcus wrapped up an additional $15 million in funding from Hitachi Ventures to bring its total Series-D round to more than $65 million as it looks to accelerate growth and expand its market reach.

While Arrcus didn’t disclose the amount of Hitachi Ventures’ investment, a representative told Mobile World Live the company previously raised $50 million in earlier Series-D funding from investors including Prosperity7, Liberty Global, General Catalyst, Clear Ventures, and Lightspeed Ventures.

Arrcus and Hitachi Ventures stated they plan to create complementary services for their enterprise and service provider customers.

The routing company was formed in 2016 and is taking on industry heavyweights Cisco, Juniper Networks and Arista Networks in the routing and switching sector by employing a software-based approach involving its ArcOS network operating system and its ArcIQ analytics platform.

Arrcus provides software-defined products across 5G and the edge of networks as well as multi-cloud routing and switching for service providers, hyperscale companies and enterprises.

It lists CoreSite and retailer Target as some of its customers.

Scott Raynovich, founder and principal analyst at research company Futuriom, told MWL the additional funding is an impressive addition: “This investment from such a large, global player demonstrates the growing need for more flexible, cost-effective cloud networking solutions.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

Read more

Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

