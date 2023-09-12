 Arm IPO oversubscribed as demand soars - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Arm IPO oversubscribed as demand soars

12 SEP 2023
US dollars scattered about

Banks underwriting Arm’s IPO were reportedly set to close orders later today (12 September), 24 hours earlier than initially planned due to being oversubscribed by up to ten-times.

Bloomberg reported the IPO has been met with such strong demand that if orders were to continue for another day, it could be oversubscribed by 15-times.

The offering looks set to being the biggest IPO in nearly two years.

It is not uncommon for banks to close orders earlier than initially planned, usually an indication of strong demand.

Pricing of Arm’s shares is still expected to take place tomorrow (13 September), and is tipped to land in the top end or higher than the initial range of $47 to $51 per share, added Bloomberg.

At the top end, the IPO would raise $4.9 billion for Arm’s parent SoftBank Group and give the company a value of $54.5 billion.

A number of major technology companies have shown interest in the IPO, with possible investment from Apple, Google Nvidia, Samsung and Intel, among others.

SoftBank had initially sought a valuation of $60 billion to $70 billion for Arm after the IPO, with hopes of raising a minimum of $8 billion from the sale of around 10 per cent of the company.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wanderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association