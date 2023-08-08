 Apple, Samsung eye Arm investment - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple, Samsung eye Arm investment

08 AUG 2023

A highly anticipated Arm IPO reportedly could be held in September on the Nasdaq stock exchange, with leading companies including Apple and Samsung tipped to be looking to invest in the company.

Nikkei Asia reported Arm will officially apply to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the listing to be held in mid-to-late September and it will then require approval from Nasdaq.

Arm parent SoftBank Group filed its draft registration statement for the process with the SEC in April, with the sale expected to generate at least $8 billion.

Bloomberg reported in June that Arm had held talks with a number of potential investors including Intel, as it seeks to attract big-name backers ahead of the IPO.

Intel will reportedly be joined by Apple, Samsung and Nvidia, all of which are apparently planning to invest in Arm as soon as it is listed.

The chip designer is willing to sell medium- to long-term shareholders stakes of a few per cent each as part of attempts to stabilise its stock price at the time of the listing, Nikkei Asia added.

An IPO of Arm has been expected since February 2022, when a sale to Nvidia collapsed.

SoftBank currently owns 75 per cent of Arm shares, with the remaining 25 per cent held by the Japanese company’s Vision Fund.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Featured Content

