PayPal makes QR code push in 28 markets - Mobile World Live

Home

PayPal makes QR code push in 28 markets

19 MAY 2020

PayPal began making QR codes available to buyers and sellers on its app across several of its major markets, a move the company promoted as aiding contactless payments in the era of social distancing.

The functionality is being rolled out from today (19 May) in countries including the US, UK, Germany, France, Australia, Hong Kong and Sweden.

Using its app, PayPal customers can download a QR code to make a payment. For an initial period seller transaction fees are being waived for those using the system.

PayPal SVP John Kunze said: “Our rollout of QR codes for buyers and sellers incorporates the safety, security and convenience of using PayPal in person and enables ongoing social distancing requirements and safety preferences for in-person commerce.”

Use of QR codes on PayPal’s platforms are nothing new. Prior to its latest announcement, PayPal supported their use for several of its brands in the US, including retailers with a merchant account and on its Venmo mobile payments app.

The company first tried to make a major push on promoting QR codes in 2013 when it was still part of eBay. At the time it announced the expected global launch of its Payment Code service in Q1 2014, though after an initial burst of marketing it went quiet and it is unclear if the service ever commercially launched in the form and scale it expected.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

