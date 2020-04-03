Huawei adds Singapore to wallet footprint - Mobile World Live

Huawei deployed its mobile payment service in Singapore, the fourth new market for the NFC-based platform since its launch in mainland China during 2016.

Timed days before the local release of its P40 handset, which is compatible with the service, Huawei Pay will allow users to make contactless payments through NFC terminals in compatible retailers.

Initially it works with UnionPay cards attached to accounts from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Singapore. In addition to the P40, it is compatible with a range of other Huawei-branded devices already available in Singapore.

In its marketing about the service, the company added payments can be processed even when a handset does not have an internet connection and without the unlocking the device.

Expansion

Huawei Pay’s mainland China launch came a year after the first appearance of Google’s Android Pay and Samsung Pay, and two years after Apple Pay. The other three services have been available in Singapore since mid-2016.

In addition to mainland China, Huawei’s payment service is available in Hong Kong, Russia and Pakistan with the latter added last month in partnership with card issuer UnionPay.