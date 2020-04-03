 Huawei adds Singapore to wallet footprint - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei adds Singapore to wallet footprint

03 APR 2020

Huawei deployed its mobile payment service in Singapore, the fourth new market for the NFC-based platform since its launch in mainland China during 2016.

Timed days before the local release of its P40 handset, which is compatible with the service, Huawei Pay will allow users to make contactless payments through NFC terminals in compatible retailers.

Initially it works with UnionPay cards attached to accounts from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Singapore. In addition to the P40, it is compatible with a range of other Huawei-branded devices already available in Singapore.

In its marketing about the service, the company added payments can be processed even when a handset does not have an internet connection and without the unlocking the device.

Expansion
Huawei Pay’s mainland China launch came a year after the first appearance of Google’s Android Pay and Samsung Pay, and two years after Apple Pay. The other three services have been available in Singapore since mid-2016.

In addition to mainland China, Huawei’s payment service is available in Hong Kong, Russia and Pakistan with the latter added last month in partnership with card issuer UnionPay.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Singapore suspends MVNO Zero Mobile licence

Singapore unveils digital initiatives to prep for 5G

Singapore begins search for new digital finance players
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association