English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Danske Bank shutters MobilePay in Norway

11 OCT 2017

Denmark-based Danske Bank announced plans to throw its weight behind rival mobile payment service Vipps in Norway, after opting to terminate its own MobilePay app in the country.

The bank confirmed the move in a statement, explaining it was in dialogue with Vipps about a possible distribution agreement which it aims to finalise as soon as possible.

Vipps, developed by Norwegian bank DNB, competed with MobilePay for market share for the past two years, but a recent deal between DNB and more than 100 other local banks to spin off the service resulted in Vipps taking a lead.

In February, Vipps also announced the takeover of a smaller rival, mCash, to further boost its position.

Nordea switches allegiances
However, the final nail in MobilePay’s coffin came after another Nordic Bank, Nordea, also said it would back Vipps, according to Reuters.

Nordea had previously cooperated with MobilePay, but decided to switch after seeing the Vipps app was more popular with its customers.

Vipps head Rune Garborg said in its own statement the signs have pointed “to a consolidation of the market for mobile payments”.

“We’re happy to see banks that operate in Norway rally around a joint solution. This will further strengthen us in the international competition over mobile payments,” he added.

The MobilePay service in Denmark, where it is reportedly used by 3.5 million people and is installed on 90 per cent of smartphones, remains unaffected by the move.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Norway’s banks partner to seize mobile wallet initiative
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association