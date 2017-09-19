English
Home

Circle adds France and Italy, eyes Europe-wide service

19 SEP 2017

Remittance company Circle expanded its social payments platform into France and Italy, adding to launch markets of the UK, US, Ireland and Spain.

The company also offers the service in a range of other countries on a limited basis in what it describes as “early access” availability. The firm told Mobile World Live it planned to expand to full launch in 29 countries by the end of next year, focused on the European Economic Area.

It is eventually targeting Europe-wide availability for its iOS and Android app.

Outside of Europe, Circle – which is backed by finance giant Goldman Sachs – is in talks ahead of a launch in China after securing a $60 million funding round in June 2016.

Its social payments app allows person-to-person cash transfer through a chat window – using messages, emoji, photos or other graphics. It is available for both domestic and international transfer.

In addition to its new markets, Circle today unveiled its group payment facility, designed for situations where friends and associates combine funds for events and gifts.

The company first released its payment platform based on blockchain technology last year and announced the elimination of international exchange fees from its platform in June 2017.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Money

