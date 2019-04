Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

18 APR 2019

Joseph is in Shenzhen this week with all the highlights from Huawei’s Analyst Summit, where the company provided a strategy update across its business line with a special emphasis on 5G. Across to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, we have the action from Mobile 360 West Africa and Saleha rounds up the news, as Apple and Qualcomm made peace.