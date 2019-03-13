Vimeo backs live video as near-term bet - Mobile World Live

INTERVIEW: Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud (pictured) flagged mobile video as a driving force behind the company’s cross-platform approach to distribution, as audiences increasingly become accustomed to consuming content anytime, anywhere.

Sud said nearly 80 per cent of all mobile traffic will be video in 2019, adding the trend has “informed a lot of our decisions” about what kind of tools to develop for content creators.

“A great example is we provide social distribution tools that allow you to natively, with the click of a button, publish your videos at the same time on your website as well as all across social media platforms…and that’s all because we see so much of our audience and consumption of video is on the phone and on the go.”

The executive tipped more interactive and immersive experiences such as augmented and virtual reality to be the future of video, but said in the short term Vimeo is placing its bet on live video.

“What we often find now is that to reach your audience, especially all around the world, you want to be able to do it in real time and you want to be able to interact with your audience,” she said adding the company is developing tools to offer creators “a professional TV studio-quality live production in the palm of your hand”.

More of Sud’s thoughts on how Vimeo is different from OTT companies like Netflix and what role it will play in a 5G world can be found here.