 Telus agrees $2B deal to beef digital health play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telus agrees $2B deal to beef digital health play

17 JUN 2022

Canada-based Telus struck a CAD2.9 billion ($2.2 billion) deal to acquire employee well-being company LifeWorks as part of a move to scale up and expand the global footprint of its existing digital health division.

Telus stated the proposed tie-up will significantly accelerate its vision of employer-based healthcare and the companies aim to collaborate to rapidly deploy next-generation capabilities to benefit staff around the world.

By combining LifeWorks and Telus Health, the joint company will have thousands of corporate clients across Canada, the US and in more than 160 countries.

LifeWorks positions itself as offering digital and in-person well-being products covering mental, physical, financial and social scenarios, operating a cloud-based platform.

It uses its capabilities to improve businesses through workforce engagement and productivity. The company has around 7000 employees and 25,000 clients.

Poor mental health
Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, explained the rationale behind the move in a conference call, stating pandemic-related pressures had created a “tsunami of burnout” and “poor mental health”.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented shift in what is required to support employers in addressing the evolving health and well-being needs of employees, including a greater focus on supporting mental health,” he said.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions. It has been approved by LifeWorks’ board and shareholders.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Aspiring Canada newcomer inks Telus network deal

Telus bemoans cost of 5G spectrum

Neuroelectrics chief explains remote health brainwave

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association