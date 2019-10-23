Tech praised for role in securing LA Olympics - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: Connectivity, technology and strong transport infrastructure were cited as key factors which helped Los Angeles beat out competing cities to win the rights to host some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events scheduled for the next decade.

During the second keynote session, Los Angeles sports and entertainment commission CEO Kathryn Schloessman (pictured, right) said the city was investing large amounts of money in updating infrastructure to make it more attractive to committees awarding major events.

The spectacles the city is set to host, either in part or in their entirety, include the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2028 Olympic Games and 2022 Super Bowl.

Discussing the award from the International Olympic Committee (IoC), Schloessman said the city “sold the IoC on the complete guest experience from door-to-door,” adding “the whole experience is going to be powered on technology”.

She tipped 5G and mobile technology to play a significant role in the continued success of sport events to drive attendance and improve logistics in and around stadiums.

“The technology industry through 5G has to figure out how to make the experience in the arena and in the stadium more compelling than being at home,” Schloessman said. “That’s going to be the biggest challenge going forward.”