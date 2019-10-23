 Tech praised for role in securing LA Olympics - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tech praised for role in securing LA Olympics

23 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: Connectivity, technology and strong transport infrastructure were cited as key factors which helped Los Angeles beat out competing cities to win the rights to host some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events scheduled for the next decade.

During the second keynote session, Los Angeles sports and entertainment commission CEO Kathryn Schloessman (pictured, right) said the city was investing large amounts of money in updating infrastructure to make it more attractive to committees awarding major events.

The spectacles the city is set to host, either in part or in their entirety, include the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2028 Olympic Games and 2022 Super Bowl.

Discussing the award from the International Olympic Committee (IoC), Schloessman said the city “sold the IoC on the complete guest experience from door-to-door,” adding “the whole experience is going to be powered on technology”.

She tipped 5G and mobile technology to play a significant role in the continued success of sport events to drive attendance and improve logistics in and around stadiums.

“The technology industry through 5G has to figure out how to make the experience in the arena and in the stadium more compelling than being at home,” Schloessman said. “That’s going to be the biggest challenge going forward.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association