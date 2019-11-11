 Sprint bigs up 5G business benefits - Mobile World Live
Home

Sprint bigs up 5G business benefits

11 NOV 2019

INTERVIEW: Jan Geldmacher, president of Sprint Business (pictured), argued headline-grabbing consumer 5G services have obscured the potential benefits the technology offers enterprises, making education a key element in the operator’s future plans.

Speaking during MWC19 Los Angeles, the executive noted while many of the operator’s customers are aware of 5G, there is work to do in terms of communicating the real benefits it offers to business users beyond the higher speeds associated with consumer services.

The lower latency of 5G, for example, “opens up very many new opportunities for new disruptive business models”.

He cited the potential to employ the low-latency to effectively make robots intelligent by enabling swift communication with a cloud-based AI “brain” as one possible application.

“Now all of a sudden you overcome the problem of the robot not being intelligent because you can connect them in real time”, which opens “new opportunities to work between robots and humans”.

Once the operator communicates the benefits to businesses “you see a great engagement and excitement”, he said.

During the interview, Geldmacher noted consumer 5G services are a great driver of deployments, helping the operator to swiftly meet its initial coverage goals, and provided an update on Sprint’s IoT testbeds.

Click here for more.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

