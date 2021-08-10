 Reliance Industries eyes T-Mobile Netherlands move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Reliance Industries eyes T-Mobile Netherlands move

10 AUG 2021

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries was rumoured to be assessing a bid for T-Mobile Netherlands, an operation apparently put up for sale last month by majority shareholder Deutsche Telekom for around €4 billion to €5 billion.

Bloomberg reported Reliance Industries was evaluating the opportunity alongside advisers, with no final decision made as to whether it would throw its hat into the ring.

For Reliance Industries, which owns a majority stake in disruptive Indian operator Reliance Jio’s parent Jio Platforms, it would represent a significant move in Europe’s mobile sector.

The Dutch operator is 75 per cent owned by Deutsche Telekom with the remainder held by Tele2 Group following a merger of the pair’s respective businesses in the country at the start of 2019.

Deutsche Telekom has frequently been rumoured to have been ready to part with its business in the country, including reports pre-dating the Tele2 deal.

The latest speculation claiming a deal was on the cards came last month, when the sales process was said to have kicked off with offers being invited from various interested parties.

During Tele2 Group’s Q2 results call last month, CEO Kjell Johnsen indicated his business was also willing to part with its share, telling investors it had “the opportunity to crystallise value” in the unit.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Jio prepares massive value smartphone move

Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio make separate tower moves

Reliance readies home-grown 5G kit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association