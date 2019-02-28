 Operators outline digital health data challenges - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWL TV STUDIO STREAM
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC19 - News

Operators outline digital health data challenges

28 FEB 2019

Mobile operators currently lack the capabilities to make full use of data in the digital healthcare space, McKinsey partner Harrison Lung (pictured, third from left) explained, noting such abilities today are more likely to lie with large internet players.

In a panel session, Lung explained operators have traditionally struggled to build and generate revenue from new sectors “at least in a short period of time”. They also face “challenges in incubating and developing new talents”.

He advised operators to transform their internal structures to “operate in an agile manner while focusing on the right skill sets that are needed” including data scientists.

A crucial element, though, is to “operate in a manner that is secure and private for subscribers”.

Elena Gil Lizasoain, CEO of Telefonica’s Luca data business (pictured, third from right), countered by noting many operators have embarked on digital transformation which is bringing them valuable experience of big data and AI and standing them in good stead to target healthcare opportunities.

Telefonica is already generating revenue from the health sector, she said.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Experts believe even AI can’t stop ad bots

Industry must address urgent IoT security threat

Smart city focus shifts to scale, ROI
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona: Monday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association