 Operator heavyweights push holographic tech - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Operator heavyweights push holographic tech

21 SEP 2022

Leading European operators Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone Group teamed with technology company Matsuko on a pilot to make holographic calls as easy to conduct as a voice call, employing 5G and edge computing.

The operators stated the pilot was designed to enable customers to join a common holographic communication session by interconnecting their separate deployments.

Doing so aims to make the process of connecting via hologram “as easy and simple as making a straightforward phone call”.

In addition, the operators and deep technology company Matsuko explained they are developing a platform to combine “real and virtual worlds” through a mobile connection, using a smartphone camera to generate a 2D video. This is then rendered into 3D holograms in the cloud and streamed to viewers in an AR, VR or MR environment.

5G overcoming challenges
The companies pointed out the trial platform was made possible through 5G, taking advantage of high speed, broad bandwidth and low latency, to overcome challenges to creating “realistic 3D imagery which existed until now”.

Holograms are created using selfie cameras to capture and transmit a real-time holographic image, before processing it through an advanced rendering machine. It is then delivered virtually to a real-world setting using VR and AR glasses.

With the trial complete, the companies will work to improve the underlying technology, advance the technology towards enabling broadcast-like delivery and create the possibly for entire events to conducted through holograms.

Vodafone COO Alex Froment-Curtil said the metaverse brings a new dimension to connectivity and the “proof of concept moves holographic communications dramatically on from science fiction to real-life smartphones”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Suitors circle for slice of Vodafone tower business

Vodafone slices network in the Netherlands

Vodafone se centra en mejorar el V2X y la localización en Internet de las Cosas
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association