Indian operators shun 5G in $11B spectrum auction - Mobile World Live

Home

Indian operators shun 5G in $11B spectrum auction

02 MAR 2021

India’s latest spectrum auction ended after two days of bidding, raising a reported INR778 billion ($10.6 billion) for the government, although the 5G-suitable 700MHz band was left untouched due to high reserve prices.

The Economic Times of India (ET) reported the final figure, while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea released separate statements to the Indian stock exchange confirming the auction had come to an end.

Bharti Airtel said it committed a total of INR187 billion on 355.45MHz of spectrum in sub-GHz, mid- and 2300MHz bands, which it said gave it “the most formidable spectrum holdings in the country”.

It explained sub-GHz would help it to improve deep indoor coverage in urban environments, while strengthening its mid-band holdings, helping it to deliver 5G in the future.

Vodafone Idea did not reveal exact details, only stating it had bought spectrum in five circles to help further accelerate 4G coverage and capacity.

No takers
ET reported the pair and Reliance Jio had mostly bought spectrum to renew permits due to expire in July.

However, spectrum in the 700MHz band found no takers, similar to the country’s auction in 2016.

Airtel explained the band “did not get any bid from the operators as it made no economic sense for them based on the high reserve price”.

It added 700MHz, coupled with 3.5GHz, had the potential to accelerate “India’s progress to the top league of digitally-enabled nations, therefore the reserve pricing of these bands must be addressed on priority in the future”.

Vodafone Idea said as the industry readies 5G in India, it was hopeful a “large quantum of spectrum in harmonised bands” would be made available to operators at fair prices.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

