EU paves way for content access across borders

European consumers will soon be able to use online video and music subscriptions when travelling across borders within the EU, following an agreement reached by regulators.

This includes video-on-demand platforms such as Netflix, HBO Go and Amazon Prime, online TV services like Sky’s Now TV and music streaming services including Spotify and Deezer.

Online content service providers will verify the subscriber’s country of residence by using means such as payment details, contract details or IP address. All providers who offer paid services will have to follow the new rules.

Those providing services without payment (such as public TV) will have the option to do the same.

If formally confirmed by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament, it will apply to all EU member states by early 2018 (the regulations grant rights holders a nine month period to prepare for the new rules).

Andrus Ansip, EC VP for the Digital Single Market, said: “This is a new important step in breaking down barriers in the Digital Single Market…Agreements are now needed on our other proposals to modernise EU copyright rules and ensure a wider access to creative content across borders.”

Commissioner Tibor Navracsics, in charge of education, culture, youth and sport, said the “balanced solution” provides “new doors” to citizens, while protecting creators and those investing in content production.

The possibility to have access to online content services when travelling will be even more important from 15 June 2017 when the new roaming rules enter into force, the EC said.

The portability rules were first proposed by the EC in December 2015 to broaden access to online content for travellers. They were met with opposition from the movie and TV industry, which viewed it as a threat to its licensing of movies and TV shows based on territory, according to media reports.

This is the first agreement related to the modernisation on EU copyright rules as proposed by the EC in the Digital Single Market strategy and was reached a week after a deal on wholesale roaming charges.