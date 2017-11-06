English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DLI seeks mobile industry help to get women into tech

06 NOV 2017

INTERVIEW: Digital Leadership Institute (DLI) founder Cheryl Miller (pictured) held up Vodafone as an example of the work mobile players can do to encourage women.

Miller said: “I understand it is Vodafone’s mission to be the best employer in the world for women”, adding she often cites the company when advocating best practices.

For instance, the operator launched two major initiatives designed to increase opportunities for women in the workplace and “enhance life prospects for women in emerging markets” in March 2017.

However, Miller said, overall, very little is being done to target girls and women and DLI wants to partner with players in the mobile space for its latest apprenticeship programmes.

The idea is to take women with no tech knowledge, place them in a technological environment and, within three years, teach them to become experts in their areas of interest, such as mobile, cyber security, cloud computing and big data.

The Brussels-based international think tank promotes works on grassroots programmes to address what Miller described as a “leaky pipeline” and get more girls and women into tech.

To watch the full interview click here.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Interview: Digital Leadership Institute
M360 Europe 2017 Video

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association